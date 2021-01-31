Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

