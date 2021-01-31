Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

