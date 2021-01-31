NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 5.1%

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 120,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 118,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$11.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.40.

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

