NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

