NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

