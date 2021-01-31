Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 292.25 ($3.82) on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of £548.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.63.

In other Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

