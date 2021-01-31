Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 3.22% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $43.67.

