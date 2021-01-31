Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,060 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 17,566,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

