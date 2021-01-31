Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

