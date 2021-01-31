Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 1,491,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79.

