Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of GOOG traded down $27.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,641.85.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

