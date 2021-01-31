Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $992,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $274.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.08.

