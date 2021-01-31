OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.16 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

