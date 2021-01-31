Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

