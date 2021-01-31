On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTIVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 89,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. On Track Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

