OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

