Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONXXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Shares of ONXXF stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.