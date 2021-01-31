Open Predict Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 93.5% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $744.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.74 or 0.04412940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

