OpenDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.72 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.