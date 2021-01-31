Oppenheimer Raises Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $20.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.