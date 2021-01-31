Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

QRVO opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

