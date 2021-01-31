OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading Up 9.9%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 292,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 86,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.15.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

