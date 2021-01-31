Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.32. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,094,645 shares changing hands.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $440.08 million, a P/E ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,823 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

