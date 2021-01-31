Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NYSE OSK opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

