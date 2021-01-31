OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

