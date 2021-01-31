OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,008,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

