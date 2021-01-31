OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

