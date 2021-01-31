Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

