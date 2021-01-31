Ouroboros Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $75,112.20 and $894.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

