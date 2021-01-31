PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $93.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in PACCAR by 17.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

