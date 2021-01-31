Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.8% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 282,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

