Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 15,057 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

