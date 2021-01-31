Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,553 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in IDACORP by 12.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 112,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 94.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

