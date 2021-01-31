Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,680 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG opened at $110.19 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $120.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.