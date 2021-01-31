Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,968 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.06 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

