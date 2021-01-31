Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,899 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

