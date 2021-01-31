Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

SNV opened at $37.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

