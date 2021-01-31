Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PEIX stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.35. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,716,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.