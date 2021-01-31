PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price lifted by Truist from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

