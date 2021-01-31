Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

PANW opened at $350.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

