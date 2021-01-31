Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $96.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 496,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $108.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

