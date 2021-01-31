Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.61. 1,265,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.24. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

