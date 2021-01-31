Paxos Standard Trading Down 0.1% This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.44 million and approximately $153.09 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00079998 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.