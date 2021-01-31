PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 29,893 shares of company stock valued at $313,066 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

