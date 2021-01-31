PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading 18.7% Higher

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 897,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 431,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $66,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

