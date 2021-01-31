PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.20. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 33,082 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,100 shares of company stock worth $724,408. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

