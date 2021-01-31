Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

