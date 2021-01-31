Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% (implying $3.11-3.17 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

