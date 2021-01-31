Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.108-3.169 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$2.60-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

