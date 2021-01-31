Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,465.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $69,760.66 and approximately $3,465.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,488,854 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.